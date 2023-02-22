Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.00

Shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HSBC raised shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Company Profile
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells pediatric nutrition, baby care products, adult nutrition and care products, and pet nutrition and care products worldwide. The company's infant formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.
