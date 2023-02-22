HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. HealthStream updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
HealthStream Stock Performance
Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $778.62 million, a P/E ratio of 86.17, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.49. HealthStream has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $26.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64.
HealthStream Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HSTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
HealthStream Company Profile
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HealthStream (HSTM)
- JELD-WEN stock: When Execution Counts
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
- 3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
- 2 Auto Dealers Booking Record Profits
- HubSpot Shares Jump: Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.