HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. HealthStream updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $778.62 million, a P/E ratio of 86.17, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.49. HealthStream has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $26.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in HealthStream by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in HealthStream by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC raised its position in HealthStream by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 195,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 43,695 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in HealthStream by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

HSTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

