HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. HealthStream updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
HealthStream Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,344. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $781.98 million, a P/E ratio of 86.17, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.49.
HealthStream Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in HealthStream by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,948 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 165.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 64,073 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 195,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 43,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HealthStream by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in HealthStream by 294.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
HealthStream Company Profile
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
