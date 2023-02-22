HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. HealthStream updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,344. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $781.98 million, a P/E ratio of 86.17, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.49.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently commented on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in HealthStream by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,948 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 165.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 64,073 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 195,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 43,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HealthStream by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in HealthStream by 294.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

