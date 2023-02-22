HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.18 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. HealthStream updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

HealthStream Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 22,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,514. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $785.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.49. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $26.62.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HealthStream by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 41,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

