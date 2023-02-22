Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0820 on Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.16 billion and approximately $55.94 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00083980 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00056192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010341 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00027814 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001117 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,350,365,652 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,239,830,607.263355 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08086227 USD and is down -5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $61,650,248.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

