HedgeTrade Price Reaches $0.0914 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $31.88 million and approximately $1,811.48 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00418850 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.45 or 0.27745539 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

