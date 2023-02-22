Hedron (HDRN) Price Hits $0.0000

Hedron (HDRN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Hedron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hedron has a total market capitalization of $78.73 million and $486,049.77 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedron has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.00 or 0.00419405 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,624.18 or 0.27781146 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hedron Profile

Hedron’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedron using one of the exchanges listed above.

