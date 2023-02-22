Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HLX. BTIG Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 12.1 %

NYSE HLX traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,886,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.84. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 40,539 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,010,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 48,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.