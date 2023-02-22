Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-$5.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.77 billion-$13.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.89.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.45. The stock had a trading volume of 295,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.94.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 67,430 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.