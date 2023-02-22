Hermez Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $190.27 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $190.27 million and $283,264.08 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $5.21 or 0.00021523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00009781 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00043720 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029693 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00020373 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00213993 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,197.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.25636894 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $311,092.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

