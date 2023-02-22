Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.12

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.12 and traded as high as C$13.43. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$13.40, with a volume of 11,391 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRX. Raymond James cut their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Desjardins lowered Héroux-Devtek from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

The firm has a market cap of C$452.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

