Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.75

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 76341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.
Hesai Group Price Performance
Hesai Group Company Profile
Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.
