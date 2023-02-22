Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,052,458 Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,052,458 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,055,000. Angi comprises approximately 2.9% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.41% of Angi at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Angi by 4.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Angi by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth about $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Angi by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANGI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $144,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,416 shares in the company, valued at $67,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 48,570 shares of company stock worth $145,710 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Angi Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

