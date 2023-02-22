Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Invests $8.35 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $8,351,000. Netflix comprises about 4.0% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $337.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $150.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $397.75.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen set a $405.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

