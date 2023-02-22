Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.59.

NYSE:HD traded down $22.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.50. 10,546,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,081. Home Depot has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $302.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

