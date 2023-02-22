Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $340.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HD. Cowen lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.86.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.00. 879,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,157. The stock has a market cap of $305.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.21. Home Depot has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

