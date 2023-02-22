Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $352.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $382.00 to $352.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.86.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.00. 879,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,157. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market cap of $305.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

