HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Chairman Sells $391,430.00 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) Chairman Dana L. Stonestreet sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $391,430.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 266,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,762.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 2.6 %

HTBI traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.58. 28,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,329. The stock has a market cap of $453.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.66. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Equities analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $563,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.