Horizen (ZEN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27.83 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Horizen has a total market cap of $177.75 million and approximately $27.83 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.27 or 0.00054842 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00199688 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00076549 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,393,744 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.