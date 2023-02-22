Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Shares Bought by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,873,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127,504 shares during the period. Horizon Acquisition Co. II makes up approximately 0.7% of Glazer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Glazer Capital LLC owned 5.90% of Horizon Acquisition Co. II worth $38,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

