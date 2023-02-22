Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.35 and last traded at $34.35. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

