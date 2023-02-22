HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG Grows Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,404 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for 24.9% of HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG owned about 0.17% of Okta worth $15,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Okta by 602.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Okta by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.66. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $188.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 price objective on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.83.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

