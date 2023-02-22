HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Position Increased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 16.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 169.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 105.4% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.65.

HUBS stock opened at $386.00 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $546.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.73.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,521,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

