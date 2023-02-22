Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $107.50

Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 107.50 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 107.50 ($1.29). Huntsworth shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.29), with a volume of 505,026 shares traded.
Huntsworth Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £399.60 million and a P/E ratio of 19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 107.50.
Huntsworth Company Profile
Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.
