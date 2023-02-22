Hxro Self Reported Market Cap Tops $53.12 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a market capitalization of $53.12 million and approximately $7,851.29 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hxro

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

