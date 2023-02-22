Hxro Trading Down 1.8% This Week (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Hxro token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000518 BTC on major exchanges. Hxro has a total market cap of $53.47 million and $628.23 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.55 or 0.00419677 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,661.88 or 0.27806110 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hxro Profile

Hxro’s launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

