IAA (NYSE:IAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $523.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.55 million. IAA had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 76.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

IAA Stock Up 1.2 %

IAA stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.75. 366,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,172. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. IAA has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 41,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About IAA

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAA. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

