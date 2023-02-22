IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $41.27, but opened at $42.88. IAA shares last traded at $41.93, with a volume of 552,313 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. IAA had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 76.94%. The firm had revenue of $523.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. IAA’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. CJS Securities cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.45.
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
