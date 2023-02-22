Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Equities researchers at Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Immix Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMMX opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Immix Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.

Institutional Trading of Immix Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immix Biopharma by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 54,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

