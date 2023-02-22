Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.69) Per Share

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Immunovant in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMVT. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Immunovant to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Immunovant by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 519,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 219,614 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Immunovant by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 77,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. 32.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $187,987.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Immunovant news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $187,987.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $75,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,812.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,714 shares of company stock worth $1,356,505 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

