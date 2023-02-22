Immutable X (IMX) Price Hits $0.98 on Top Exchanges

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00004127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a total market cap of $561.18 million and approximately $48.84 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00420149 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,628.39 or 0.27831412 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

