Immutable X (IMX) Price Hits $0.98 on Top Exchanges

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00004127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a total market cap of $561.18 million and approximately $48.84 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00420149 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,628.39 or 0.27831412 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
