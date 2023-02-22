IndiGG Trading Up 1.7% This Week (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 22nd. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $46,784.86 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.53 or 0.00420604 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.53 or 0.27861596 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

