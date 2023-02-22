Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Ingenia Communities Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Ingenia Communities Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Get Ingenia Communities Group alerts:

About Ingenia Communities Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 200 entity and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'. With a positive impact on more than 10,850 residents each and every day, our commitment to all stakeholders is to perform with integrity, foster respect for all and build community through continuous improvement in everything we do.

Receive News & Ratings for Ingenia Communities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenia Communities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.