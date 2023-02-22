Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Ingenia Communities Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Ingenia Communities Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.45.
About Ingenia Communities Group
Featured Stories
- 2 Auto Dealers Booking Record Profits
- HubSpot Shares Jump: Time To Buy?
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
- How to Trade Penny Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Ingenia Communities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenia Communities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.