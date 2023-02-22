Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $62.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IR. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $58.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.