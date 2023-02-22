Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $62.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IR. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.
Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $58.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
