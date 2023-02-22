Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $112.64, but opened at $109.03. Innospec shares last traded at $106.42, with a volume of 89,026 shares changing hands.
The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). Innospec had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.
Insider Transactions at Innospec
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Innospec by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Innospec by 557.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Innospec by 74.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.
Innospec Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.57.
About Innospec
Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.
