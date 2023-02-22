Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $112.64, but opened at $109.03. Innospec shares last traded at $106.42, with a volume of 89,026 shares changing hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). Innospec had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec

In related news, SVP David B. Jones bought 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.99 per share, with a total value of $81,208.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,224.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Innospec by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Innospec by 557.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Innospec by 74.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.57.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

