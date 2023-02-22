Inogen (INGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Inogen Stock Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:INGN opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. Inogen has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Inogen from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Inogen from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.
Inogen Company Profile
Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.
