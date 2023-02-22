Inogen (INGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inogen Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. Inogen has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Inogen from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Inogen from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inogen Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 3,054.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 273.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 66.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

