Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,862.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLKB traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.07. 208,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.03. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Blackbaud by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Blackbaud

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.