Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,862.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Blackbaud Stock Performance
NASDAQ BLKB traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.07. 208,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.03. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
About Blackbaud
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
