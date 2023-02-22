Insider Selling: BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Major Shareholder Sells 487,146 Shares of Stock

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $998,649.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,544,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,066,981.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Comcast also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28.

On Monday, February 6th, Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $3,759,086.47.

On Friday, February 3rd, Corp Comcast sold 1,729,407 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $3,891,165.75.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48.

On Monday, January 30th, Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

BZFD stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. 3,691,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,659,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $5.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BuzzFeed by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 1,437,733 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter worth $1,636,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 123,096 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BZFD shares. Cowen cut BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

About BuzzFeed

Get Rating

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

See Also

