Insider Selling: Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Sells 4,708 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $255,973.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,440,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,161. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -660.38, a PEG ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 165,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

