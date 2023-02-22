Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Sells 6,585 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $230,738.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Suresh Kannan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Suresh Kannan sold 20,119 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $792,487.41.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of Model N stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.44. 261,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MODN. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Model N to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Model N by 761.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 94.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

Featured Articles

