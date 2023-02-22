Insider Selling: SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO Sells 17,168 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) COO James J. Frome sold 17,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.73, for a total transaction of $2,604,900.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,737.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ SPSC traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.12. The company had a trading volume of 122,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,442. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.92 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

About SPS Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 654.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,894,000 after purchasing an additional 586,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after acquiring an additional 488,227 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $42,215,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 159,324 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 125,580 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

