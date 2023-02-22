Insider Selling: Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) COO Sells 5,804 Shares of Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) COO Chris Carr sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $57,053.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,215.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sweetgreen Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of SG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $40.10.
Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Sweetgreen Company Profile
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sweetgreen (SG)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.