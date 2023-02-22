Insider Selling: Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) COO Sells 5,804 Shares of Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) COO Chris Carr sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $57,053.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,215.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sweetgreen Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $40.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen cut Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

