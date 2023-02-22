Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Sells 5,176 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $79.90. 5,804,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,770,663. The company has a market cap of $145.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,040,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,695,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

