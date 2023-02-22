Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Sells $754,440.00 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $754,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,829.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of Insperity stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $124.29. The stock had a trading volume of 247,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,418. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Insperity Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Featured Articles

