Insulet (PODD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Insulet to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insulet Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $292.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,217.42 and a beta of 0.74. Insulet has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.45.

Get Insulet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.