Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Integer Trading Up 0.7 %

Integer stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.13. 46,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,330. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.27. Integer has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $88.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $372.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Integer to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.95 per share, with a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 122,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,317.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integer

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the third quarter worth $358,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the third quarter worth $347,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Integer by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.