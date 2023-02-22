Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGRGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Integer stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.13. 46,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,330. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.27. Integer has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $88.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $372.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Integer to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.95 per share, with a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 122,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,317.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the third quarter worth $358,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the third quarter worth $347,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Integer by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

