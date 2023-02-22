Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.43-3.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.602-1.620 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.43-$3.51 EPS.
Integra LifeSciences Price Performance
NASDAQ IART traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.05. 735,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,054. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences
About Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.