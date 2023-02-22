Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.43-3.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.602-1.620 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.43-$3.51 EPS.

NASDAQ IART traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.05. 735,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,054. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

