Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Gap Down to $56.71

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.71, but opened at $55.37. Integra LifeSciences shares last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 369,217 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.16.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

About Integra LifeSciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

