Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $370.00 million-$376.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.72 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.43-$3.51 EPS.
IART stock opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.
IART has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.33.
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.
