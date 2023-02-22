Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5-$11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.21 billion.

Intel Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.78. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

